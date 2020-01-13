|
January 13, 1996, in his 65th year. In loving memory of our husband, father and grandfather, who left us twenty-four years ago to rest in peace in his beloved Croatia. You will forever stay in our hearts. Sadly missed and remembered every day, your wife Manda, son Tony, son Frank, daughter Ann, daughters-in-law Sharon and Lidija, son-in-law George, grandchildren Georgie, Nicole, Peter, Mark and Michael John. We love you, we miss you and continue to find strength in your memory. Bog i Hrvati
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020