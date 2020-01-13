Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Rukavina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Rukavina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Rukavina In Memoriam
January 13, 1996, in his 65th year. In loving memory of our husband, father and grandfather, who left us twenty-four years ago to rest in peace in his beloved Croatia. You will forever stay in our hearts. Sadly missed and remembered every day, your wife Manda, son Tony, son Frank, daughter Ann, daughters-in-law Sharon and Lidija, son-in-law George, grandchildren Georgie, Nicole, Peter, Mark and Michael John. We love you, we miss you and continue to find strength in your memory. Bog i Hrvati
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -