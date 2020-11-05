To Pete's family and his closest friends, I had the pleasure of his friendship since 1957 and found him to be exactly as he is described. My intuitive sense of how good he was as a math teacher was confirmed when I happened to meet up with him at OISE, where he was a participant in an innovative math project. In earlier times, he was my chauffeur, driving me to and from work when I was on crutches with a broken leg. More recently, his emails were enlivened with articles that sometimes reflected his keen sense of fairness and often his infectious sense of humour. As I reflect on Peter's longstanding friendship, I want you to know how deeply It was valued and how saddened I am at your immense loss with his passing.
Respectfully,
wayne weaver
Goderich
