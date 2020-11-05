With love and compassion we announce Peter's passing on October 29, 2020, age 83. Peter valued his friendships and was loved by all for his beaming smile, intelligent thoughts, sense of humour, and warm demeanour. Lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Lynda (nee Hagan), sons P.J. (Robyn), Marc (Andrea), Grandchildren Tyler, Angelina, Nathan & London. Born in London, England, Pete came to Canada at the age of 10 & found his passion for swimming. He developed lifelong friendships playing waterpolo for Hamilton & Canadian Waterpolo Championships, including the 1963 Pan Am Games in Brazil. Peter loved his career teaching math/computer science at Nelson High School, coaching swimming, and his powerful voice could be heard as the announcer at the football games: The Voice of the Lords. In retirement, Pete's accomplishment and his bragging point was, that while swimming 3 miles every week, he measured his increasing distance to destinations around the world. At last count, he had logged over 1,910 miles. His wise advice and warm heart will be missed. Please donate to SWAM hamilton@swamcanada.ca



