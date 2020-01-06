|
|
Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington on Saturday, January 4, 2020 while surrounded by his family, Peter was called home to the Lord at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Lucy for 63 years. Loved father of George and Diane, John and Jacqueline, Lana and Rick Tong, and Alita and Roger Barnes. Opa of Christie (Kerry), Dallas (Nicole), Cody, Alyssa (David), Brittany (Jack), Dane, Tori, RJ and Trinity and great-Opa of JJ, Deion, Landon, David, Ethan, Lauren and Skylar. Predeceased by his parents George and Ida Vander Kooi, and step-parents Jan and Ali Harms. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gerald and Marg Vander Kooi, Ank Kos, the late Hetty and the late Jitse Schilstra, Ate and Cobi Vander Kooi, Henk and Hetty Tiesma, Klaas and Lineke Tiesma, and the late Ge and the late Jan DeJong. Proud employee of 34 years with the Ford Motor Company. Friends may visit with the family at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Holland Christian Homes at a date and time to be announced. Donations to the would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to the great nurses and staff at Joseph Brant Cancer Clinic and Dr Kang. A special thank you to Dr Priestner, his doctor of 30 plus years, for all her care and compassion. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com