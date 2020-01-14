|
Peter very unexpectedly passed away early on January 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in his 44th year. He will sadly be missed by beloved wife, Joyce Sertic (nee Norton), will be forever loved and remembered by his two children whom are to be adopted to them this month. Cherished son to Joseph Sertic (Ecee) and Patricia Sertic. Loving brother to Mark Sertic. (Joanne). Peter was loved by his many nieces and nephews and will be missed by so many. Peter had a kind heart and was a gentle spirit and loved being with friends and family. Sincere thanks to St. Joseph's hospital and the many friends and families who have supported the family during this difficult time. A Memorial service is planned to honour Peter on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 a.m. at West Highland Baptist Church, 1605 Garth St. Hamilton. Cremation has already taken place and a private family internment will take place at a later date. There will be a visitation following the service with family. It has been suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family through the go fund me page set-up (https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-amp-memorial-fundraiser-for-peter-sertic). Notes of condolence and sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020