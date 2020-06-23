Peter SPICER

Passed away suddenly at the Brantford General Hospital surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in his 65th year. Loving husband of Denise for 43 years. Cherished father of Kirsten (Kevin) Ashurst. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Nick, Colton and Mason. Survived by sisters Lynne, Caroline, Valerie and brother Bill (Kathi). Deeply missed by his mother-in-law Audrey Bertrand, sister-in-law Tricia and brother-in-law Nelson. and his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Alvin and Florence and brother Tim. Peter had a long career as a crane operator at Dofasco and Stelco. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Brantford General Hospital for their care, compassion and dignity to Peter. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with HILL & ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 30 Nelson St. Brantford, 519-752-2543. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated. Online condolences, tributes and donations are available at www.hillandrobinson.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 23, 2020.