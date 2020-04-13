Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Szymczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Szymczak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Szymczak Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Peter at home on April 6, 2020 at the age of 30 years. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Keown). Cherished father of Dominiq, Jonathan, and Grayson. Loving son of Andrzej (Andy) and Ewa (Eva). Dear brother of Michal. Dear nephew of Jan and Eva, cousins Maciej and Emil. Peter will be sadly missed by many friends, in-laws, and family in Poland and Canada. He will never be forgotten and will live forever in our hearts. He was an employee of Fast and Friendly Tow Trucking Company and was always a hard worker. Due to the pandemic, a private family viewing will take place followed by a burial at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery on Wednesday. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -