It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Peter at home on April 6, 2020 at the age of 30 years. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Keown). Cherished father of Dominiq, Jonathan, and Grayson. Loving son of Andrzej (Andy) and Ewa (Eva). Dear brother of Michal. Dear nephew of Jan and Eva, cousins Maciej and Emil. Peter will be sadly missed by many friends, in-laws, and family in Poland and Canada. He will never be forgotten and will live forever in our hearts. He was an employee of Fast and Friendly Tow Trucking Company and was always a hard worker. Due to the pandemic, a private family viewing will take place followed by a burial at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery on Wednesday. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 13, 2020