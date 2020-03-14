Home

Peter (John) Tilmann

Peter (John) Tilmann Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Peter (John) after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer in his 60th year. Beloved father to Jonathan (Sonya) and Lauryn (Deacon). He will be greatly missed by sister Brigitte, nieces Denise (Ian and Austin) and Jacqueline (Brett) and great friends Karen (Bob) and Kelly. Adored grandfather to Olivia and Miller. Cremation has taken place and a private immediate family gathering will follow at a later date. Family would like to thank nurse Grace and all the staff at Emmanuel House for their unconditional support during this most difficult time. If you wish, please make a donation on behalf of Peter to Emmanuel House.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
