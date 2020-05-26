With profound sadness, his family announces the death of Peter William Legg on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from complications of a heart attack. He passed away surrounded by loved ones at Hamilton General Hospital. Born in 1962 on Christmas Eve, Peter actively volunteered in his community. He loved animals and is greatly missed by his dog, Titan. He is grieved by his partner, Caroline Inniss of Hamilton; ex-wife and friend, Mae Legg of Brantford; children, Jason (Brandi) of Hamilton, Adam (Lea) of Belmont, Jenn Clary (Joel) of Sidney, BC and Jeremy (Kourtney) of Kitchener; grandchildren, Jorja, Maddie, Ruby, Oakley, Juliet, Lyla, Levi, Elliot, Wyatt and Sophie; brother, Andy (Rosy) of Comox, BC; sister-in-law, Margrid Legg-Michel (Bert) of Oshawa; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Brian and Audrey Legg, and brother, Stephen. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Peter would appreciate that his friends and loved ones pet a dog in his memory. Donations can be made to Parkview Church in Hamilton Compassion Ministries at www.parkviewchurchhamilton.ca/donate or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Share memories or condolences at kebbelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.