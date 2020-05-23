It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Zariczniak on May 21, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved Tata to Rene and Mark (Natalie). Cherished brother to Ivan (Sofia), Roman (Bogusia) and Hania. Predeceased by his parents Mykhailo and Ewa Zariczniak and his brother-in-law Slawko. He will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Keeping with the current health regulations a private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be left at www.MarkeyDermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.