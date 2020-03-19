|
"Always in our hearts" Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Healthcare, Hamilton in his 95th year. Loving and devoted husband of 70 years to Yolanda. Beloved father to Maria (Geoff). Proud grandfather to Susan (Daniel) and great-grandfather to Vinny. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your preferred charity. Due to current emergency circumstances, a "Celebration of Life" will be arranged for at a later date. Burial to take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 am at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 580 Old York Road, Burlington.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020