Phee Bonnie McRae
1949-10-15 - 2020-09-17
It is with our hearts broken that we announce the passing of Bonnie McRae, after a short battle with cancer, on Thursday September 17th, 2020. It is hard to find words to describe how much she will be missed. The definition of a social butterfly, Bonnie's loving and caring nature was felt instantly by everyone around her. Nothing made Bonnie happier than sharing a hug and a laugh with her family and her friends. She truly delighted in the happiness of those around her, as she insisted on putting the needs of others before hers. She doted on her granddaughters Tyra and Cecelia, adored her children Heather, Venessa (Andrew) and Stephen (Zara), will be missed dearly by sisters Susie, Shirley, Margaret and sister-in-law Lee, and was the perfect partner for over five decades to husband Reg. After working for 30 years at the LCBO head office, Bonnie spent her time volunteering at local food banks and joining various social groups. She will be missed by her loving communities at St. Nicholas Anglican Church, St. Paul's Anglican Church, and the Villages of Glancaster. While Bonnie made friends just about everywhere she went, she will be missed by her family the most. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and the palliative care team on the 4th floor at St Joseph's Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Condolences can be made online at bonniemcrae.ca. In memory of Bonnie, please donate to your local food bank.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 19, 2020.
