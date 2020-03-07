|
In Memory of Philip Elliott Aggus who passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2020 in Yuma, AZ. He would travel south every winter to escape the cold Alberta winters and enjoy the company of his friends, play a little golf and pinochle. Elliott was predeceased by his best friend and wife Delores Diane Aggus in 2011. He is survived by his sons Andrew (Christine) and Sean (Ronda) Aggus; Chad and Dean (Jill) Jackson; daughters Christl (Joel) and Jennifer Aggus; twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brothers Gerald (Lena) and Dennis (Susan) Aggus; many nieces, nephews, cousins, foster children and friends. Elliott will join Dee in interment at Rosehill Cemetery Edmonton. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or any . As per Elliott's wishes, a celebration of life is being planned for late spring (May) in the Edmonton area. For more information send email to [email protected] or [email protected]
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020