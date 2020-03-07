Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip AGGUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Elliott AGGUS


1940 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Elliott AGGUS Obituary
In Memory of Philip Elliott Aggus who passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2020 in Yuma, AZ. He would travel south every winter to escape the cold Alberta winters and enjoy the company of his friends, play a little golf and pinochle. Elliott was predeceased by his best friend and wife Delores Diane Aggus in 2011. He is survived by his sons Andrew (Christine) and Sean (Ronda) Aggus; Chad and Dean (Jill) Jackson; daughters Christl (Joel) and Jennifer Aggus; twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brothers Gerald (Lena) and Dennis (Susan) Aggus; many nieces, nephews, cousins, foster children and friends. Elliott will join Dee in interment at Rosehill Cemetery Edmonton. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or any . As per Elliott's wishes, a celebration of life is being planned for late spring (May) in the Edmonton area. For more information send email to [email protected] or [email protected]
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -