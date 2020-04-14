|
|
With heavy hearts the family announces the passing of "Gene" on Sunday morning April 12, 2020, in his 94th year. Predeceased by his loving wife, Melva Donovan (nee Murphy), April 2, 1984. Also predeceased by his second wife Rose Moroz. Caring father of David, Donald (Henny), and Dianne (John). Gene was one of 12 brothers and sisters. Loving grandfather of Marilyn (Chuck Snyder), and William Donovan. Great-Grampa of Leah, Amber, Charlotte, Aaron and Kylie. Cremation has taken place. A Family Celebration of Life to take place at a later date. The family would like to thank all the staff at Anson Place in Hagersville, Ontario for the loving care given to our Dad. John 3:16 Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020