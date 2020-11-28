It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, Philip (Phil) John Clarke, 82, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Billings Court Manor in Burlington, Ontario. He is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia Clarke of Huntsville, Ontario, and Phyllis Crawford (nee Clarke) of Burlington, Ontario, and his two grandsons, Eric Crawford (wife Melissa), and Daniel Crawford (fiancée Stephanie Bilodeau), and only great grandchild Averi Crawford. He will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his wife, Amelia Clarke (1932-2014), his son, David Clarke (1962-2018) and his son-in-law David Crawford (1958-2014). We would like to thank the exceptional staff at Billings Court Manor who took wonderful care of our father in his final months all while also having to deal with the restrictions and protocols of Covid 19. A private service has taken place. If wished, donations in memory of Phil to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com