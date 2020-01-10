Home

Passed away suddenly on January 7, 2020 in his 47th year. Loving son of Robert, Pauleen and step-mother Maureen. Cherished father of Keisha. Devoted papa of Damon, Lexii and Jasmine. Dear brother of Lisa Anne and Christopher (Malinda). Philip will be missed by many family members and friends especially his long-time buddy Jay. Philip enjoyed the outdoors and was a lifelong avid fisherman. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (1919 King St. E., between Rosedale and Cochrane across from the Metro Plaza) on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. A Celebration of life will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made on www.dermodys.com "Gone Fishing"
