With immense sadness, heavy hearts and deep love, Phil's family announces his passing. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, he passed alone, quietly in his sleep, at Shalom Village in the early hours of April 27. Phil will forever be loved and remembered by Ruth his best friend and wife of almost 60 years. Phil is survived by his sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren, Brian (Patty), children Kyle (Monika), Sally and Scott: Brad and his son Ryan (Mandii): Barry (Sheron) children Brittany (Tyler), Lindsay: Blake (Heather), daughter Elizabeth. Phil's granddaughter Brittany and her husband Tyler added great joy to Phil's life by giving him two beautiful little great-granddaughters, Ella and Paige. Phil came from a large family and his two remaining sisters Carol and Elaine remember him with love. He was predeceased by his Mom and Dad, Lillian and Burton, along with brothers Bill, Blake, Harry and Bob and sisters, Betty and Katie. Phil was also loved and will be sadly missed by a large and loving family of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews along with many, many people who were fortunate to call this kind and gentle man friend. The staff at Caroline Place Retirement Residence where Phil lived for 7 years remembers him with fondness. Phil started working at the tender age of 4, when his older brothers sent him into pubs along James St. to sell roses to the imbibers. He progressed to paper boy and bowling alley pin setter after which he served his machinist apprenticeship at Stelco where he then worked in the East Machine Shop until he retired in 1987. Phil was an avid sportsman and excelled at bowling and golf. When the attic of his home of almost 50 years was cleared out 4 large boxes of bowling trophies resided there. Phil also learned how to board sail and in no time could be seen flying around the bay and Lake Ontario at Hamilton Beach, 50 Point Marina and Niagara on the Lake. However, he found the love of his sports life when he began crewing on his sister Carol's shark Aquarius. Within a couple of years he realized he had to have a shark of his own and in 1984 bought his beloved "Remember When". The boat was purchased on August 28, 8/28 and coincidentally and much to Phil's delight the sail number on his shark was 828. Once again he mastered the art of sailing very quickly and during the 20 years he sailed her, won countless numbers of "flags" competing in a wide variety of regattas, many of which were single handed races. Remember When was also a family pleasure boat and the stories which could be told of adventures and fun times aboard her are myriad and could fill a book. Phil was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2001. He fought the good fight with dignity and determination against this slowly progressing, devastating disease until finally his body wanted rest, peace and tranquility, so it shut down saying, "that's it". Phil spent the last 2 years of his life at Shalom Village Long Term Care Residence and his family wishes to thank the caring staff of SV2 for the wonderful care he received there. Cremation has taken place and according to Phil's wishes there will be no memorial service. May the waves rise up to meet you and may the wind be always at your back.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 30, 2020