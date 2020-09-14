1/1
Philip Trigiani
1927-05-29 - 2020-09-11
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years Maria. Philip was predeceased by his beloved son Tony. Forever in the hearts of his children Lucy and Sal, Colomba, Lucy Trigiani. Survived by the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Dana, Brittany and Kyle, Siena, Lenny and Michelle, Samantha, Alanna and Paul and his most special great grandsons Nathan and Nicholas. Brother of Rosalina (late), Catarina (late), Michelina (late), Cosimo (late), Michele (late) and Rosa. Philip will be sadly missed by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at All Souls Roman Catholic Church, 19 Barton Street West, Hamilton on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. for immediate family and close friends. Private family burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the St. Joseph's Hospital would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved