Philip passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years Maria. Philip was predeceased by his beloved son Tony. Forever in the hearts of his children Lucy and Sal, Colomba, Lucy Trigiani. Survived by the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Dana, Brittany and Kyle, Siena, Lenny and Michelle, Samantha, Alanna and Paul and his most special great grandsons Nathan and Nicholas. Brother of Rosalina (late), Catarina (late), Michelina (late), Cosimo (late), Michele (late) and Rosa. Philip will be sadly missed by many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at All Souls Roman Catholic Church, 19 Barton Street West, Hamilton on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. for immediate family and close friends. Private family burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the St. Joseph's Hospital would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca