|
|
It is with immense sadness we share the news that our beloved Pip has passed. Pip passed peacefully at Emmanuel House Hospice on March 27, 2020 after a 6 month battle with brain cancer. She was surrounded by her 4 daughters and husband at the time of her passing. Pip was an accomplished scientist and dedicated yogi that brought youthful energy, enthusiasm, and positivity to everything she did. She will be remembered for different things by her large and loving group of friends and family. She loved music, to dance, laugh, make pies and celebrate holidays and life's moments with her family. Pip loved to share her knowledge and spent many years teaching at McMaster, Canadian Naturopathic College, and in her roles as technology advisor and policy analyst with the federal government. More recently she loved to share her passion for yoga with others and leading yin, restorative and hatha practices at Del La Sol yoga studio. Her particular passion was to make yoga accessible for everyone, regardless of age or physical abilities, with a focus on mindful movement. She will be deeply missed by her daughters; Zoe and Sam, stepdaughters; Julie and Laura, husband; Tim, brother and sister-in-law Steve and Maddie, her father Keith and step-mother Shirley and son-in-law Colin. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020