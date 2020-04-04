|
LAROCHE, Phillip Joseph Earnest Peacfully in his sleep on Sunday March 29, 2020 Phillip passed away at the age of 80. Survived by his loving wife of 42 years Brenda. Beloved father to John, Kathleen (Pete), Kristeen (Brad) Brenda. Dear papa to Cole, Lexi and Violet. A private cremation has taken place. You are a great man and you will be missed everyday by all your family and friends. We love and respect you ands will never forget the joy you brought to our family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020