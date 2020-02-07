|
Peacefully passed away at the Hamilton General Hospital surrounded by his family. Beloved father of Felicia and Joshua. Dear son of Maria and the late Iraklis. Sadly missed by his brother Dan (Linda) Levantis and nephews Robert and Nicholas. Phillip was a known hard working family man, that cherished being with his family. The family invites friends to a time of visitation at the DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ROBINSON CHAPEL (King Street East at Wellington) on Monday, February 10th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. from St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church (22 Head Street). Interment in Mount Hamilton Cemetery.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020