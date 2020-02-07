Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
(22 Head Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Levantis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Levantis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully passed away at the Hamilton General Hospital surrounded by his family. Beloved father of Felicia and Joshua. Dear son of Maria and the late Iraklis. Sadly missed by his brother Dan (Linda) Levantis and nephews Robert and Nicholas. Phillip was a known hard working family man, that cherished being with his family. The family invites friends to a time of visitation at the DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ROBINSON CHAPEL (King Street East at Wellington) on Monday, February 10th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral service on Tuesday at 11 a.m. from St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church (22 Head Street). Interment in Mount Hamilton Cemetery.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -