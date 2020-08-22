1/1
Photini (Zambalas) ANDRIKOPOULOS
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Photini's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Hamilton It is with heavy hearts our family wishes to announce the passing of our mother on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 91. She has been united with her beloved husband Dimitri. Photini is predeceased by her mother Sevasti, father Konstantinos, brother Eleftherious (Penelope), sister Frosso (Spiros). Loving mother of Paul, (Michelle), Gus, (Susan). Loving grandmother of James, Steven, Ann and Marry. Loving aunt to Sevasti (Kypros) Tassos (Amalia) Maria (Dimitri). Photini was born in Rhodes Greece November 22, 1928. Photini immigrated to Canada in the mid 50's and embraced Canadian life but never lost her love for her home country of Greece. She was active in the Greek Orthodox community and the Ladies Philoptochos. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Special thanks to the staff at The Blackadar Continuing Care Centre for being attentive, caring and loving during her stay. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Sunday, August 23rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A private family service will take place on Monday. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved