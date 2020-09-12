1/2
Phyllis Jacqueline (Eames) BROWN
Peacefully, passed away into the presence of her Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020 in her 96th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gerald William Brown (2009) and son Richard Brown (2017). Dear mother of David, Daniel (Barbara), Jonathan (Bettina), Timothy (Margo), Andrew (Pamela) and Marie. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and their families. Predeceased by parents Leonard and Phyllis Eames. Jackie was educated at Strathallen College and University of Toronto (Trinity College). She was a wonderful person in every way and a devoted follower of Christ. Her true vocation in life was caring for her family. She loved to host many celebratory occasions and outdid herself preparing delicious food that was lovingly served. She was an active member of Bethel Gospel Tabernacle in Hamilton and in past years the Lake Joseph Community Church in Muskoka. Special thanks to Shelly and Lyka for their exceptional kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations to City Kidz or World Vision would be appreciated. A Private Family Service will be held on Monday September 14, 2020.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
