Formerly of Bristol, P.E.I. Beloved wife of the late Lorenzo (Nov 2003), passed away peacefully, early on June 16, 2020 at the age of 86. Dad took her hand and together again, they will enjoy their eternal rewards in heaven. Phyllis, also known as Mom, Grama, Grams, Grama Fluffy, Great Grama, and Candy Grama, leaves treasured memories with her sons: Danny (Lyne), Allan, Rob (Maureen), Rick (Ellen), Ron (Paula) and her daughter Kim (Andy), along with her Grandchildren Andrew (Danielle), Miranda, Zach (Holly), Austin, Mitchel, Maryse (Codie), Mathieu (Brad), Elizabeth, Katie and Maggie, and great grandchildren, Keira, Cohen, Blake, Charlotte and Liam. Phyllis is also survived by her sister Rachel Green, Charlottetown P.E.I., brothers in law Neil Selinger, of Waterloo ON and Reg MacLellan (Marjorie) of Summerside P.E.I. and sister in law Kay Sinnott of Morell, P.E.I. as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation will be held at the P.X. Dermody Funeral Home,1919 King Street East on Friday, June 19th from 4-8 p.m. with vigil prayers at 7:30. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Eugene Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, June 20th at 9 a.m. with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Ancaster. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Peter's Hospital, especially Pamela and Dan for their care of mom. If desired, donations to St. Eugene Parish (Hamilton), St. Mary's Cemetery (Indian River PEI) or St. Theresa the Little Flower Cemetery (Morell PEI) would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at dermodys.com. Sleep with the angels mom, you deserve the rest!
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 17, 2020.