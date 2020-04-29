Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merritt Funeral Home Inc.
287 Station Street
Smithville, ON L0R 2A0
(905) 957-7031
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis RAILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Myra RAILTON


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Myra RAILTON Obituary
Mom went to sleep on Friday night, April 24 and just never woke up. On Saturday morning, she was found on the "breakfast check" by two PSW workers. Friday during the day she had commented that she was tired, felt unwell, but not unwell enough to go to the hospital. When mom had a choice, going to the hospital was always the very last option. She leaves behind her daughter Carol, son-in-law Gordon, son Kenneth, daughter-in-law Brenda, and was the dear grandmother of Sarah and great-grandmother of Madalina and Adalina. Predeceased by her husband Graydon. Due to the Covid-19, a private service will take place on Tuesday, May 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Merritt Funeral Home. Interment Smithville United Church Cemetery. Memorial donations to Smithville United Church would be appreciated by the family. merritt-fh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -