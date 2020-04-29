|
|
Mom went to sleep on Friday night, April 24 and just never woke up. On Saturday morning, she was found on the "breakfast check" by two PSW workers. Friday during the day she had commented that she was tired, felt unwell, but not unwell enough to go to the hospital. When mom had a choice, going to the hospital was always the very last option. She leaves behind her daughter Carol, son-in-law Gordon, son Kenneth, daughter-in-law Brenda, and was the dear grandmother of Sarah and great-grandmother of Madalina and Adalina. Predeceased by her husband Graydon. Due to the Covid-19, a private service will take place on Tuesday, May 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Merritt Funeral Home. Interment Smithville United Church Cemetery. Memorial donations to Smithville United Church would be appreciated by the family. merritt-fh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 29, 2020