The Lord took Phyllis Spiegelaar (Reitsma) home to be with him on Sunday, January 12, 2020. The loving wife of +John Spiegelaar. Together they loved and raised a family of 6 children; Brenda (Pete Bezemer), Rita (Jake Rintjema), +Rick (Beatrice Hemrica), Willi (Doug Hoffman), Eileen (Bob Nielson), and Selina (Pete Demik). Loved Gramma of Dave and Lisa, Charmaine and Rick, Pete and Jody, Stephanie and Rene, Jeremy and Amanda, Joshua and Nicole, Krista and Jamie, Erica and Shane, Luke and Steph, Nicole, Chantelle, Nathan, Hannah and Ben, P.J. and Lisse, and Quinn. Precious Great Gramma (G.G.) to 25 and Great, Great Gramma of 4. Isaiah 35 vs 5, 6 and 10 Our appreciation to Shalom Manor for the care and love given to Mom. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Ancaster Christian Reformed Church, 70 Garner Road East (Hwy #53), Ancaster on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020
