Pia Gabriele

With family by her side, Pia passed peacefully on June 12th in her 86th year. Beloved wife of Enrico of 62 years, predeceased by her parents, Luisa and Domenic Pompeani. Dear mother to Daniel (Maureen) and the late Lori-Ann. Cherished sister of Mike/Marzio (Beverly) Pompeani and the world's best Nonna to Dani, Elise and Olivia. Pia was born in L'Aquila, Italy and immigrated to Hamilton in 1954 where she met Enrico. Pia's bright smile and generous spirit could light up any room. She will be remembered for being an incredible kitchen artisan and making the best gnocchi, crispele and cappuccinos. Pia had a great heart and welcomed everyone into her home to enjoy her homemade cuisine created with love, she was selfless and inspired us to always love and care for one another. Pia will be greatly missed by her family in Italy, niece Eva (John) Dime and nephew Diego (Mariam) Quadrini, Rico's extended family, the "Dolce Vita Gang", many great neighbours, as well as her life-long friends Anna Colaprete and Livia Chiarot. Visitation will be held at Friscolanti on June 16th from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Parish, Stoney Creek on June 17th at 11:00 a.m., the parish will have a capacity limit of 60 people, please visit Friscolanti website for more information. Due to mandated public health restrictions, the burial will be reserved for designated family members only. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Down Syndrome Association of Hamilton would be appreciated.