Pierina passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on March 30th, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the recently deceased Giovanni for 62 years. Loving mother of Agatha "Tina", Maria Cristina (Trevor) and Teresa. Mourning her loss in Rogliano, Italy are her siblings, Tinarella (Silvio) and Pierino (Rita) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Francesco (Santina) of Hamilton as well as her sisters Teresa and Santina (Geppino) of Rogliano. A cherished Aunt to Maria (Tim) and Assunta whom she loved as her own daughters. Great aunt to Francesca (Bo), Gabriella (Zach), Victoria and Matthew. An affectionate Zia "Peppina" to Troy and Leo. Our mother's greatest joys included cooking and baking for her family and friends, spoiling us with simple yet exquisite calabrese dishes and treats. She shared her love and creativity in the community through her masterful skills in the needle arts. Her original knit and crochet designs were always generously gifted to charities, friends and family. We hope that these items will live on as precious memories of Pierina's love for everyone who knew her. A special thank you to Dr Curnew, Dr Yellin and PSW Lyndra who supported Pierina with kindness and compassion. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service followed by entombment at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery took place on April 1st, 2020. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations in Pierina's memory may be made to food4kidshamilton.ca. Online condolences can be made at www.friscolanti.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020