Pierina TONIN
Surrounded by her family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pierina Tonin on Monday, May 25, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of the late Lino (1991), loving mother of Raffaella (Bruno), Roberto (Catia) and James (Dana). Cherished nonna of Olivia (Reinaldo), Julian (Angela), Natalie, Jason, Noah and Emma. Dear sister of Giovanni (Bruna), Assunta (late Umberto), Sandra (Luigi), Anna (Mario), Elvira (Lileto) and Carlo (Rita) and sister-in-law Giannina (late Bepi), Gianna (late Piero). Pierina will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews especially Luigina (Gino), Renata (Frank) and Luigino (Angela) and many nieces and nephews in Italy and Australia. Pierina came to Canada in the late sixties and immediately felt at home in her new country. She was a seamstress by trade and worked very hard to provide a better future for her family. She enjoyed cooking especially at family gatherings and made the best Crostoli. She had a passion for gardening (planting anything wherever she saw a patch of dirt). Always young at heart, she loved to ride her bike everywhere, especially the beach strip with lots of worn out tires. She was a member of the Warden Seniors Club and loved to line-dance. Later in life and because of her curiosity she became somewhat tech-savvy and mastered the You-Tube app and Face-Timed with her family abroad. Private family services and entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemtery have taken place. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada will be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
