Pierina ZUBER

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at The Village of Tansley Woods on Monday October 5, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Victor Zuber (2006). Loving mother of Mary Santilli (Cesare), Helen Pritchard (Craig), James Zuber (Suzan) and John Zuber (Dianne). Proud grandmother of Marc (Jenn), Jaclyn (Rob), Janet (Adam), Marsha (Will), Gregory and Emily. Adoring great-grandmother of Lucas, Liam, Lillian, James and Joseph. A special thank you to the staff at the Village of Tansley Wood for their excellent care and compassion. A private family service has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Pierina to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.