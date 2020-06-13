Peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 the Lord called to himself Nell deVries at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late John deVries (1997). Dear mother of John and Liz deVries, Cathy and Tony Torenvliet, the late Dick and Isabelle deVries, and Janine and Cor Lodder. Loved Oma of 24 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her grandson Colin Lodder and her sister Janny Vandenoever. The family will gather for private visiting hours at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, Waterdown where a Funeral Service for the immediate family will be live-streamed for relatives and friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m., Rev. A.B. Roukema officiating. The interment service will follow and be live-streamed from Burlington Memorial Gardens. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please find the live-stream link and sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com "The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want." Psalm 23:1
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.