Pietje "Nell" deVRIES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pietje's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 the Lord called to himself Nell deVries at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late John deVries (1997). Dear mother of John and Liz deVries, Cathy and Tony Torenvliet, the late Dick and Isabelle deVries, and Janine and Cor Lodder. Loved Oma of 24 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her grandson Colin Lodder and her sister Janny Vandenoever. The family will gather for private visiting hours at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, Waterdown where a Funeral Service for the immediate family will be live-streamed for relatives and friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m., Rev. A.B. Roukema officiating. The interment service will follow and be live-streamed from Burlington Memorial Gardens. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please find the live-stream link and sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com "The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want." Psalm 23:1


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved