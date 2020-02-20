|
|
Peacefully surrounded by her family, at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, Hamilton on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, The Lord, at His appointed time, took to Himself Pietje 'Pat' Haarsma in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Andries Haarsma (2000). Cherished mother of Marg and John Noorduyn of Ancaster, Irene and the late Bill Kroes (2016) of Smithville, Bernice and Jim Buist of Dundas, Tracey and Pete Strating of Millgrove and Ivan and Jennifer Haarsma of Orangeville. Predeceased by her son Yme Haarsma (1958) and her great-granddaughter Grace Noorduyn. Loving Oma and Beppe of 17 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. Dear sister of Bontje Postma, Harm (Jantje) Bouma and predeceased by four sisters and two brothers, all of the Netherlands. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CORNERSTONE CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 353 Stone Church Rd.E., Hamilton, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rev. Darren Feenstra officiating. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Burlington. Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for all their wonderful care and support. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Psalm 23 Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020