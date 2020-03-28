|
|
With heavy hearts our family announces the sudden passing of our dear father Pietro Cefaloni on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved husband for over 62 years of the late Santina (2017). Dad has left us to be with our loving mother and infant brother Giovanni, to watch over all of us and keep us safe. Dear father of Frank Cefaloni (Lori) and Rose Fuca (Doug)(Late Joe Fuca). Treasured Nonno of Jill (Jason Mercuri), Peter (Frances), Mark, Carmela Fuca (Ryan), and Joseph Fuca (Angelica). Bisnonno of Kianna, Hudson, Everett and Iliana. Predeceased by his parents Rosa and Giovanni Cefaloni. Predeceased by his parents-in-law Giuditta and Michele Belforte. Loving brother of the late Maria (late Basilio), the late Angela (late Angelo) and Annunziata (late Vincenzo). Brother-in-law of Alfiero (Angela), Annetta (Biagio), Alberto (Carmela), and the late Lucia (late Lino). Caring father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and all relatives in Canada and Italy. Due to the current circumstances with Covid 19, there will be a private family service and entombment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com "Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean we will miss you until we meet again."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020