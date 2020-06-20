This world has many heroes, you'd know most of them by name. It's apparent that they gave their best, and they deserve their fame. But among all of the hero's this world has ever had, there's no one we admired more then our precious husband, father and granddad. A great soul has departed, but his memories will never fade. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pietro Giacomazza on June 17, 2020. Born in Siculiana, Italy, he left Italy at the age of 26 with a dream and while passing through Hamilton he met the love of his life Eleanor Sciara and he never left. Together they set forth on a wonderful journey to create a life with their daughter Lisa and her husband Morris Fioraso. He will be greatly missed by the loves of his life, his grandchildren Eliana, Alisia and Adriano. Pre-deceased by his parents Croce Siggia and Francesco Giacomazza and parents-in-law Vincenzo and Leonarda Sciara. He is survived by and will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers Giuseppe (Theresa) and Michele (Rosa), brothers-in-law, the late Tony Sciara (Adriana), Frank Sciara, sister-in-law Nancy and the late Frank Castelli and all his nieces and nephews in Canada, USA and Italy. Peter had a love for life and the gift of gab. He would start up a conversation with everyone and he loved to talk about everything but especially his "belli", his grandchildren. Every gathering started with "un é lu café?" and anyone can tell you about the jokes and laughs he brought to every occasion. He loved to travel and made friends all over the world, especially at his beloved condo in Clearwater. He was an avid Juventus fan "FINO ALLA FINE" We are thankful to the medical team at the Juravinski Hospital for their care. Drive-thru visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Rd. E., HAMILTON (905-574-0405) on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 20 Idlewood Ave. at 11:00 am. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.