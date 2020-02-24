|
Pietro passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Chedoke Nursing home surrounded by his loved ones on February 21, 2020. Beloved husband of wife Luciana. Dearest father to Chiara (Peter), Anthony (Deborah), David, Julie (Joe). Cherished Nonno to Dawn, Shannon, Ashley, Justin (Ruby), Andrew, Matthew, Braden, Noah, Olivia, Keyera, and Ava. Pre-deceased by his parents Maria and Gaetano and by his siblings Narcisso, Ferruccio, Romeo, and Ada. He will be greatly missed by his in-laws Gilbert and Cecilia Rinaldo, Lorenzo Rinaldo, Maria Padovan and all his nieces and nephews, and good friends Lori and Cookie. Pietro was born in Monte Belluna, Italy and immigrated to South Porcupine in 1958 where he started his career in the Gold Mine. Pietro met his wife, Luciana, in Timmins and they married in 1961. After a life changing work injury, Pietro and his family moved to Hamilton in 1992 where he enjoyed gardening and his vino. Pietro was happiest when he was surrounded by his family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Chat's, St. Peter's Chedoke and his personal care worker and friend, Sandra. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Saturday from 12:00 pm - 1:00pm. Memorial Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Hamilton, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Services to be completed in the Chapel. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020