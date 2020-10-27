1/1
Piotr "Peter" CHORAZY
1937-06-30 - 2020-10-25
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter on October 25, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Anna for 63 years. Loving father of Matthew (Lorraine). Cherished Dziadziu of Jesse and Dean. Dear brother of Teresa Czajka and Maria Walczak. Peter was retired from Stelco after 31 years of service. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Family and friends will be received at the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday October 29, 2020 from 6-9 pm, with rosary prayers at 6:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Polish Church, 8 Saint Ann Street, Hamilton on Friday October 30, 2020 at 10 am. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, 600 Spring Gardens Road, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory can be made to St. Stanislaus Church.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 27, 2020.
