Anja peacefully passed away at The Meadows of Dorchester Long Term Care Home in Niagara Falls, on December 1, 2020 after many years of ill health. Anja was born in Montreal, QC November 25, 1934, the only child of Finnish immigrants Taavetti (1892-1982) and Anna (nee Manninen; 1900-1993) Pakarinen. She was a very popular elementary school teacher for over 30 years in Beauharnois and Chateauguay, QC. In retirement she enjoyed travel and gardening, and she became a talented water colour artist. Anja is survived by her four beloved children: Bill Sunstrum and his children: Lori (Graham) Gyesky, David Sunstrum, and Katie (Ryan) Schlotterback, her twin daughters: Donna Sunstrum, and Debbie (Tony) Del-Giacco and their children: Rob, Mike and Tim Del-Giacco; and son, Steve Sunstrum. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren: Everly, Benjamin and Grace Gyesky. She also leaves behind her beloved goddaughter, who was like a third daughter to her, Wendy (Gilles) Perkins-Masse and family. "In the arms of the angels, far away from here; In the arms of the angels, may you find some comfort there" Cremation has taken place. After the restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have been lifted, Anja's urn will be interred with her parents at the Chateauguay Protestant Cemetery in Chateauguay, Quebec. At that time, a Celebration of Life will take place. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice