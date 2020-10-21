It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Diana Esther Varga in her 78th year. Adoring mother to Diane Williams (Paul), Eva and Kathy. Loving sister to Theresa. Proud Grandma to Michael, Michelle (Kyle) and many foster children. Great Grandma to Emma, Olivia and Millie. Predeceased by her parents Rose, Leonard and sister Joan. Growing up in North Bay Ontario, Diana moved to Hamilton to raise her family where she remained. Diana worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at the Hamilton General Hospital where she thoroughly enjoyed caring & advocating for her patients. A devout Roman Catholic parishioner, Diana eagerly enjoyed opportunities to read at church services and sing in choirs over the years. Diana was in a constant state of learning, reading and self improvement to help her and others better understand the human condition. She loved to laugh, smile and promote positive messages of kindness and care for one another. The Salvation Army Mountberry Adult Day program and CASP provided incredible care and social connection in her final years. A Mass for her intention will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish on Fri. October 23rd at 9:00am. A private family burial service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, Ancaster. In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to the Salvation Army Mountberry Adult Day Service. Diana will always be remembered for her fondness of quirky humour, compassion, and unconditional love of all whose lives she touched.



