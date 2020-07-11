It is with very broken hearts that we announce theIt is with very broken hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Placido "Jack" Sartor, 92, on July 6, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. He leaves behind his devoted and loving wife of 72 years, Grace (Cipolla) Sartor; his daughters, Karen Medwin (Tom), Gail Sartor (Rick), and Cathy Keir (Darrell); his six grandchildren, Adam Alldis (Mary Ann), Lindsay Toomey (Greg), Meghan Watkins, Jessica Rybij (Pete), Christopher Keir, and Brittany Wheeler (Carter); his six great-grandchildren, Ava and Ella Watkins, Charlotte and Evelyn Alldis, William Toomey and Camryn Kelly. Jack also leaves behind his loving sister Elvia (Phil). He is predeceased by his brother James Sartor (Shirley); brothers-in-law, Charlie Cipolla (Lena), Sam Cipolla, Paul Cipolla (Anne), Jack Cipolla; and his sister-in-law Mary Fournier (Leo). Survived by his brother-in-law Joe Cipolla and sister-in-law Olga Cipolla. Jack will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He adored his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grand children. He loved spending time with family and celebrating many special occasions with everyone. Jack worked for Dominion Glass before he moved on to work at Stelco, where he worked as a machinist for many years until he retired. He also enjoyed many years as a member of the Order of the Sons of Italy. Jack and Grace enjoyed traveling and loved spending their winters at their beautiful home in Florida and later taking winter vacations in Acapulco. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL; 43 Barton St. E., on Monday July 13th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is mandatory that all guests practice physical distancing and wear a face mask or a face covering. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the funeral home. Funeral Mass to take place at Scared Heart Church, 19 Viewpoint Ave, Hamilton, also on Monday July 13th at 1:00 p.m. The church has a maximum capacity of 50 people, and the same physical distancing rules will apply and wearing of a face mask or a face covering. Entombment to Follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. unexpected passing of Placido "Jack" Sartor, 92, on July 6th, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. He leaves behind his devoted and loving wife of 72 years, Grace (Cipolla) Sartor; his daughters, Karen Medwin (Tom), Gail Sartor (Rick), and Cathy Keir (Darrell); his six grandchildren, Adam Alldis (Mary Ann), Lindsay Toomey (Greg), Meghan Watkins, Jessica Rybij (Pete), Christopher Keir, and Brittany Wheeler (Carter); his six great-grandchildren, Ava and Ella Watkins, Charlotte and Evelyn Alldis, William Toomey and Camryn Kelly. Jack also leaves behind his loving sister Elvia (Phil). He is predeceased by his brother James Sartor (Shirley); brothers-in-law, Charlie Cipolla (Lena), Sam Cipolla, Paul Cipolla (Anne), Jack Cipolla; and his sister-in-law Mary Fournier (Leo). Survived by his brother-in-law Joe Cipolla and sister-in-law Olga Cipolla. Jack will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He adored his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved spending time with family and celebrating many special occasions with everyone. Jack worked for Dominion Glass before he moved on to work at Stelco, where he worked as a machinist for many years until he retired. He and Grace enjoyed traveling and loved spending their winters at their beautiful home in Florida and later taking winter vacations in Acapulco. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL; 43 Barton St. E., on Monday July 13th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is mandatory that all guests practice physical distancing and wear a face mask or a face covering. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the funeral home. Funeral Mass to take place at Scared Heart Church, 19 Viewpoint Ave, Hamilton, also on Monday July 13th at 1:00 p.m. The church has a maximum capacity of 50 people, and the same physical distancing rules will apply and wearing of a face mask or a face covering. Entombment to Follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.