It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Louise Anne Douglas, in her 68th year on July 5, 2020 after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife and best friend to John Douglas for 51 years. Caring and wonderful mother to Robin (Dan) and Kelly, loving nana to Taylor, Rebecca, Jason, and Meghan. Louise will be sadly missed by her siblings, Estelle (Paul), Jeannine (Walter), Henri (Jackie, deceased), Alphonse (Barbara, deceased), predeceased by her brother Phillipe (Marilyn). A cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. We ask that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society