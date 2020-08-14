Passed away peacefully with family by his side at The Brant Centre in Burlington on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Loving husband of Raj Kapur (nee Shankardass) for almost 65 years. Devoted father of Shammi (Achala), Ratna and Naina. Proud grandfather of Ishaan and Sahana. Dear brother of Roshan, Raj and Jatinder and sister Krishna. Prem will also be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews, the extended Kapur and Shankardass families, as well as numerous friends. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of The Brant Centre for their kindness and compassion and the excellent care provided. Prem Kapur was born in Nairobi in 1927. He was a keen sportsman and a man of sharp intellect. He was the first in his family to study medicine and pursued his endeavours at Edinburgh University, taking along the love of his life Raj and a brood of three sniffly children in tow. In 1962, the family crossed the vast span of the Atlantic by ship, where they began life in Canada in Port Arthur. Prem became very highly recognized for his techniques in radiology and ultimately a respected Doctor at Hamilton General Hospital. He was an excellent mentor to the younger generation, demonstrating procedures that would leave them wide-eyed! Education and teaching were a passion, and he ensured all his children were given every educational opportunity to achieve their goals. The success of Prem came from a humble start and drew countless others towards Canada. He always encouraged everyone to be proud of their heritage and identity. The seeds he scattered through life's journey in Canada have flourished and produced generations of remarkable young men and women. Most of all, Prem was a family man. The love and care he showed his wife, children, and grandchildren had no boundaries. The moments that made him most happy in life were travelling the world with his wife, spending time teaching and guiding his children, and most of all spending hours at the soccer games and the musical performances of his grandchildren. His 92 years have left their mark on the lives of many and we will miss him dearly! We do not remember days, We remember moments! A Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, (905-632-3333), on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulation, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP for a designated time slot in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. A Private Funeral Service and Cremation will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Prem can be made to the Parkinson's Association.