Helen Frances Smith (Priddle) At the age of 77 with her family at her side, peacefully passed away on November 11, 2020 after her long, hard-fought battle with cancer. She will be lovingly missed by her daughter Annette and son-in-law David Carruth, along with her granddaughter Stephanie Carruth and her partner Andrew Wright. She is predeceased by her loving husband and soul mate Robert "Bob" Smith. Helen leaves behind her loving sisters Rosemary, Joyce, and Dorothy, and was predeceased by her siblings Thomas and Betty. She was also a devoted sister-in-law to Barbara, Orma, Brenda, and Madeline. Helen will be sadly missed by many for her unwavering strength and kindness. Helen spent many days volunteering at The Attic in Burlington, playing cards with family and friends, and quilting beautiful baby blankets. Spending her summers at Grand Oaks with family and friends brought her great memories. She will be truly missed by everyone that was fortunate enough to have known her. The family would like to thank her physician of 19 years, Dr. Peter Ellis, and all of the nurses and staff at Juravinski Cancer Clinic. Cremation has already taken place and there will be no service as per her wishes. Please remember Helen in your own special way. In her own words, 'The pain is gone and she can fly with the birds.'



