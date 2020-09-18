Peacefully, surrounded by her family at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Loving wife, for 58 years, of William D.D.S. (2013). Irreplaceable mother of Colin (Maelly) of Stoney Creek and David (Christine) of Paris Ontario. Loving grandmother to Emily, Liam and Andrew. Loved Aunt of David Aldous (Mary Jane), Gregory Aldous (Charlene) and Jeff Aldous. Nancy is also survived by many cousins. Predeceased by her parents Charles Dayton Pyle (1961) and Winifred Pyle (2002). Also predeceased by her in-laws Ruth Aldous (2001), Edwin Aldous (2007) and Sylvania Hazell (2005). Nancy was born in Hamilton, Ontario and attended Queen Mary School and Central Collegiate. Nancy was a proud member of the September 1955 graduating class of the St. Joseph’s School of Nursing. She cherished her friendships with her classmates over the past 65 years. Nancy worked as a nurse at Westinghouse, MacGregor Clinic, Hamilton Public Health School Nursing and at the Henderson Hospital Radiology Department. After her retirement from Nursing, she enjoyed time with her family while managing Bill’s Dental practice. As has always been the tradition, she supported her mother to remain in her own home until she passed away. The family thank Dr. R. Haidar, Dr. A. Lau and Dr. S. Albashir for always providing the best medical care for our mother. We appreciate the care and compassion of the St. Joseph’s ICU. We are also thankful for the outstanding care provided by the Local Health Integration Network. Their assistance allowed Nancy to remain in her own home. Cremation has taken place. A family celebration of life will be held Sunday September 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., which may be viewed online at Laidlaw Live on youtube. Reverend Douglas Moore from Laidlaw United Church officiating. A recording of this memorial will be placed on the Laidlaw Live site. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Laidlaw Memorial United Church Accessibility Fund, St. Joseph’s hospital or a charity close to your heart. Mizpah



