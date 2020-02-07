Home

Rachel M. Hall


1928 - 03
Rachel M. Hall Obituary
Rachel May (Gardner) Hall died peacefully on January 28 in London, Ontario surrounded by her three children and granddaughter Rachel. Mother to Mary Beth (Vince), Donald (Martha), and Stewart (Diana), grandmother to Rebecca (Nicolas), Madeline (Mike), Bridget (Luke), Adam, Rachel, Lucas, and Kira, and great grandmother to SJ, Hattie, Chloe, and Orla. Pre-deceased by her brother Don Gardner and former husband Ross Hall. A Celebration of Life is planned for April 26th at 1:00 at Highland Country Club in London, ON. Information and space for condolences can be found at www.woodlandcemetery.on.ca. Email: [email protected] Donations may be made to Ark Aid Street Mission (arkaidmission.com) or Compassion Canada (compassion.ca).
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 7, 2020
