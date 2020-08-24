It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our gentle mother. Rachele's greatest love was her family. She is eternally at rest with her beloved husband and first true love Carmine (June 2007) Proud to call her our Mother and honoured to share many beautiful memories are her five children Raffael (Kevin Kapusty), Anthony (Silvana), Anna Maria (Richard Di Francesco), Johnny (Vilma) and Michael (Shannon). Rachele is cherished and devoted Nonni to Luke, Christina, Noah, Daniella, Sofia, Serena, Hannah, Jacob and Natasha, who will miss her kindness and selflessness. Predeceased by her parents Leonardo (1993) and Maria (1997), Rachele will also be sadly missed by her brother Joseph and sister-in-law Louisa. She will be fondly remembered by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and dear friends in Canada, Italy and France. A heartfelt and sincere thank you is extended to the family, friends and professionals who cared for and offered support to Rachele during this journey, especially, Dr. Crowther (Hematology), Dr. Clase, and Dr. Woods, Nurses Helen, Jolly and Pauline (Nephrology) and the Bayshore Group, especially Eunice Fynn-Nti. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Friends and family are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth), Hamilton on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-9 pm with Vigil Prayers at 8:45 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Parish, 304 Highway #8, Stoney Creek on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Private family entombment. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Donations in our mother's name to St. Joseph's Hospital, Nephrology Research, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Mothers hold their children's hands for a while but their hearts forever