It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Irene on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Grace Villa Nursing Home at the age of 85. Loving wife of the late Pietro Saracino (1955). Cherished Mother and mother-in-law of Michael Saracino (late) and Maryann Saracino. Loving Grandmother to Patricia and Frank Ricci, Peter Saracino and Michelle and Paolo Divitantonio. Dear Great Grandmother to Daniel, Michael, Olivia and Elena. Daughter of the late Salvatore and Calogera Russo. Much loved sister of the late Charlie and Lina Russo, the late Salvatore and Antonina Russo. Ignazia and the late Carmelo Pirrera, of Sicily. Calogera and the late Giuseppe Agro, of Belgium, and Ignazio Russo. Irene will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada, Belgium and in Sicily. Thank you to the staff at Grace Villa Nursing Home for their care and compassion throughout the past 3 years. A special thank you to Dawn for your love and support especially over the last few weeks. " My Dear Grandmother, Mom Irene... I will remember you as a woman of extreme strength, courage and love who I owe my life to. I will always respect all that you went through in your life, your hardships, your distinguished and caring ways. To me your beauty shines in all that were lucky enough to have been part of your life. Know that you are taking a big part of me with you as you follow your angels who will guide you to your precious place in heaven, Nonno Pietro and Dad who have been patiently waiting for you. I can't even comprehend how or begin to tell you much I will miss you. You always gave me your best and now the time has come for you to rest. So, go in peace, you have earned your sleep. Your love in my heart I will eternally keep. I love you so much Mom Irene. Your granddaughter Patty." Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL on Thursday July 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Please keep in mind, physical distancing and wearing a mask is mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church ( Corpus Christi Site) 1694 Upper James Street, Hamilton. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Burlington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store