Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at St. Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Marianna (nee Scime). Loving father of Angelo and Rita, Tony and Antonetta and Maria and Jeffrey. Cherished Papa/Grandpa of Steven and Lea, Sarah and Brandon, Mark and Domenic, Robert, Christina and Alex, Laura and Joe and Old Papa/Old Grandpa of Isla, Aurora, Sienna, Evie, Chiara, Domenico and Bryson. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Nicolo and the late Calogera Giglia, the late Raffaele, the late Giuseppina and the late Carmelo Lauicella, the late Rosa and the late Carmelo Agro, the late Eduarda, the late Calogero and Grazia Giglia, the late Maria and Joseph Ippolito, the late Angela, Baldassaro and Maria Giglia, the late Filippo and Salvatrice Scime and Calogera and Charlie Mattina. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends in Canada and Italy. Special thank you to Dr. Brandt Vegas and team, the staff of CTU-North (6Tower) and the staff of St. Joseph's Emergency for all their care and compassion. In keeping with Raffaele's wishes, a private family service has taken place.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020