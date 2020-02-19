|
With great sadness, we announce the passing of Ralph Edward Boyce. Suddenly and unexpectedly, Ralph passed on February 14th, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Pauline. Unforgettable father of Clayton (Catharine) and Crystal (Andrew). Loving grandfather to Alicia, Josh, Jemma, and Haylen. Uncle to Tammy, Shayna, Michael, Calvin, Devin, James and Amy. Survived by his father, Thomas Ronald Boyce, brother, Ron and sister, Vicki. Predeceased by mother, Donna and brother, Brad. Ralph was a force to be reckoned with. He was a large, raw, rough man with a heart of gold who would go above and beyond to help anyone in need. In the neighbourhood, the kids knew him as "Dr. Ralph" and the adults knew him as the one who was smokin' up the street with his classic cars. He was a legend that will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020