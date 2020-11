Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ralph's life story with friends and family

Share Ralph's life story with friends and family

At home Tuesday October 27, 2020. He was 84. Loving husband of five years to Terry (Park). Father of Douglas, Gordon (Cynthia), Valerie (Syd), Barbara (Gary) Ball. Memorial service via Zoom Saturday November 7, 2020 @ 3 P.M. To inquire e-mail gord.macnamara@gmail.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store