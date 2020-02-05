Home

It's always so good unselfish and kind None on this earth your equal I'll find Honorable and true in all your ways Loving and faithful til the end of your days Honest and liberal ever upright Just in your judgement always right Loved by your friend and all whom you knew One in a million that husband was you Twenty has passed our heart still sore As time rolls on we miss you more A loving father tender and kind What beautuful memories you left behind Always in our hearts and prayers never forgotten Love Solly Michael GAry and grandchildren
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020
